Keeway Launches Beginner-Friendly SR125 Retro-Style Roadster In India

The retro-styled SR125 from Keeway is one of the most expensive 125cc motorcycles on the Indian market, retailing at Rs 119,000, or roughly $1,444 USD. It's true that neo-retro motorcycles have always been more expensive, especially in the market that caters to young and beginner riders. The Indian model range from Keeway, which also includes 300cc scooters and 250cc Bobbers, is now joined by this retro-styled, beginner-focused motorcycle.

It’s worth noting that Keeway, just like Benelli, is a company under the Qianjiang group from China. The Keeway SR 125 has a very straightforward design from an aesthetic perspective. The majority of the bodywork is made up of a small side panel and a 14.5-liter fuel tank with a teardrop shape. The single-piece seat, finished in tan brown, adds a touch of contrast. It has a small, halogen headlight with a single-pod color digital display above it. The tail portion is incredibly sparse in the back, with only a tiny fender, a spherical taillight, and some indicators. Despite being a production model directly off the showroom floor, the bike has a custom feel overall.

It appears that the Keeway SR125 will find it difficult to compete with rivals made by larger manufacturers in terms of performance. A tiny 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 9.7 horsepower and 5.7 ft-lbs of torque powers the motorcycle. For comparison, these power and torque numbers are even lower than those seen in other 125cc commuters with a focus on affordability, like the Honda Shine 125. The SR125 sports a single down tube frame that is supported by a telescoping fork and dual shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment.

The bike is equipped with 17-inch wire spoke wheels and scrambler-like dual-purpose rubber. A 300mm disc is used up front and a 210mm disc is used at the back for braking. All Keeway dealerships in India carry the Keeway SR125, which comes in three colors: glossy black, glossy red, and glossy white. As for its competitors, it’ll face some really stiff rivals in its price bracket with the likes of the Kawasaki W175 commanding a more premium price, but with the heritage and added performance to back it up. Surprisingly, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, with more than twice the power and displacement, can be purchased for just a bit more money.