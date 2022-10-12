Keeway’s MBP F125 Is A Sharp Naked Bike Targeted At Beginner Riders

The Qianjiang group is one of the biggest motorcycle companies in China, and is beginning to flex its muscles in the global industry. It is the owner of brands that are targeted both at Asia and Europe—QJ Motor is now sold in Europe—and the worldwide market—where Benelli is building a name for itself. The Keeway brand, which is best known in Europe for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly machines, and appealing pricing, is also a part of QJ Motor's portfolio.

Like the majority of other Chinese motorcycle manufacturers, Keeway has chosen to enter the premium market with a new, more up-to-date model lineup. Keeway's premium line, known as MBP, has a modern and athletic style. The M502 N, the initial model, was unveiled earlier in 2022 and had a full equipment package with premium brand names like KYB, J. Juan, Bosch, and even Pirelli all contributing to make the bike stand out.

With the new MBP F125, the Chinese manufacturer returns to its preferred segment of the 125cc motorcycle class as it broadens its product line. This MBP F125 has a style that is perfectly on trend with futuristic athletic lines similar in design to those of naked sportbikes from more established manufacturers, whilst the most recent Keeway RKF 125 naked bike was already a step forward for the manufacturer, lifting the Keeway brand as a whole into sportier territory.

From a performance standpoint, the MBP F125 is powered by a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 15 horsepower and 8,500 rpm and 8 ft-lbs of torque at 6,500 rpm. It sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox. As for the bike’s underpinnings, the F125 has a decent amount of equipment, including a rear monoshock with preload adjustment, a front inverted fork with 130 millimeters of travel, 17-inch wheels wrapped in CST tires measuring 110/ 80-17 at the front and 130/ 70-17 at the back, and 240 millimeter and 220 millimeter brake discs at the front and back respectively.

This naked bike has rather large proportions for a 125, which beginners will undoubtedly like because it will make upgrading to a bigger bike much easier in the future. It features a saddle that is 780 millimeters from the ground and a 1,380 millimeter wheelbase. With a total weight of 140 kilograms, the Keeway MBP F125 is a very lightweight, user-friendly machine. It has a top speed of 69 mph and a 14-liter tank, which means it will go a long way between fill-ups. The MBP F125 was recently displayed at Intermot, however the company has not yet provided information on pricing and availability.