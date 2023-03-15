Do you have plans for the evening of March 16, 2023? If the answer is no, and you’re anywhere near Milan, Italy, you do now. For one night only, you can attend Meet the Titans, an extremely special event where you can see racing legends Giacomo Agostini, Marco Lucchinelli, and Loris Capirossi share stories from their amazing careers, live and in person.

The event will take place at the Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber in Milan, and the event starts at 8:45 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Special guest presenter Luca Ward, who provided the dubbed Italian voice of Russell Crowe in the Italian release of Gladiator, will accompany these legends in the presentation throughout the evening.

What do you need to know to attend? Anyone wishing to see this event for themselves must obtain tickets in advance. The good news is, tickets are completely free of charge—that is, of course, until and unless the theater runs out of available seating.

Reservations for tickets can be made to the following email address: teatro@prometeon-events.com (Prometeon Tire is the sponsor of this show). A maximum of two tickets per email will be allotted.

The trio of racers will share stories from their careers, from the 1960s forward. They’ll talk about bikes, how technologies have changed, how racers have changed, and much more. Giacomo Agostini probably needs no introduction, but in case you like counting things, the Italian motorcycle racing legend’s career spanned 17 years. Over that time period, he won a total of 122 Grands Prix, and also 15 World Championship titles. To this day, he remains unmatched. He is 80 years old.

Marco Lucchinelli won the 1981 500cc world championship title with Suzuki, and was officially inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame as a MotoGP Legend in 2017. He started his international racing career in the 350 World Championship in 1975, and managed to score podium finishes in both of his first two races in the category. When that first season was done and dusted, he finished fourth overall in his rookie season. He is 68 years old.

Loris Capirossi won two 125cc world championship titles before moving up to the 250cc class. Once there, he managed a third-place championship finish and then a second-place championship finish against the Roman Emperor himself, Max Biaggi. He later went on to race against Valentino Rossi in the 250cc class in the late 1990s. By 2001, Capirossi secured nine podium finishes and came in third in the world championship, in the very final year before it changed over to the MotoGP premiere category. In 2003, Ducati made its MotoGP debut, with Capirossi in the cockpit—and it was he who scored the first-ever MotoGP race victory for the team from Bologna. He is 49 years old.