Harley-Davidson built its first factory on Chestnut Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1906. The city later renamed the street Juneau Avenue, but the company remained rooted in the area for years to come. With the Bar and Shield celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2023, it will welcome brand enthusiasts back to the place where it all began for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming.

The four-day rally will take over Brew City from July 13-16, 2023. H-D plans to host events throughout the city but Milwaukee’s Veterans Park will throw the biggest parties of the weekend. On Friday, July 14, 2023, pop punk band Green Day will take the stage with Social Distortion opening the evening. Post-grunge rockers Foo Fighters will then headline the venue the very next night, July 15, 2023, with country singer Cody Jinks performing as well.

Those interested in attending either concert can purchase general admission and VIP tickets at Harley’s dedicated Homecoming webpage. Veterans Park will also offer a family-friendly festival during the daytime featuring music, entertainment, activities, and food options.

“We are very excited to announce Veterans Park as a special festival location and concert venue hosting unforgettable performances by Foo Fighters and Green Day as part of the Harley-Davidson Homecoming and celebration of our 120th Anniversary,” noted Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz. “We can’t wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee as we come together as one Harley-Davidson community and welcome everyone to join us.”

Despite all that star power, the Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as the central hub for free events. From live music to skills demonstrations, the 20-acre campus will host a wide variety of activities. Of course, the Museum will remain open during the event, but attendees should expect to pay general admission for entry.

Just outside of Milwaukee, in Menomonee Falls, the Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations facility will welcome Harlistas with demo rides, product displays, and guided factory tours. Additionally, Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships including House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc) will also host events during the Homecoming celebration.

A motorcycle parade through downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, July 16, 2023, will wrap up the festivities. Harley fans can find full details concerning parade participation, ticketing, venues, entertainment, events, and lodging on the Homecoming webpage.