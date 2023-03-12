The summer months are approaching and as a new riding season draws close, it’s not only time to pull the covers off your motorcycles, it may also be time to shop for new gear.

In the world of motorcycle gear, Dainese is one of the biggest players in the industry. The brand has grown so much that it’s welcomed others into the fold. TCX, AGV, and Momo Design all fall under the Dainese umbrella. With that kind of pull in the industry, it’s not impossible to expect some great products.

Here’s one piece that’s interesting from the brand. Dainese’s Air Fast Tex Jacket is made for the heat of spring and summer. As a mesh jacket, vents are ever-present. Air is free to flow through the garment, making it feel as cool as it looks. With this new piece, the Dainese product line grows, and the Air Fast Tex Jacket is here for sporty road bikers to enjoy.

Featuring a sporty cut that is sure to fit a rider’s posture on a sport bike or a naked bike, the Air Fast Tex Jacket is made for more active riders. QuickDry synthetic fabric along with ventilated Air Mesh panels allows the rider to stay cool in the jacket. Meanwhile, the Mugello fabric at the back allows for flexibility and movement.

Gallery: Dainese Air Fast Tex Jacket

7 Photos

Underneath the outer shell, Nanofeel mesh lines the insides to allow for even more ventilation. Apart from that, we get a standard zip enclosure and the jacket’s other enclosure systems include an adjustable Velcro collar, zippers on the cuffs, an also adjustment straps on the waist. There are also trouser connection zippers as well. For convenience, Danisese includes two zipper pockets in the front

On the protection front, the Air Fast Tex Jacket has CE Level 1 Pro-Armor armor on the elbows and shoulders that are removable. The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector, but that is sold separately. Polyurethane shells are strategically placed on the shoulders for some extra slide protection.

As for the available styles, we get black/grey, black/grey/red, and black/grey/white. Sizes range from an EU 44 to an EU 62. The retail price of the Air Fast Tex Jacket is set at $309.95 USD.