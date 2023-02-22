Motorcycle gear specialist Alpinestars is constantly on the move, working to make better, safer gear for riders and racers of all skill levels. While the company was developing and releasing the Supertech M10 motocross helmet, concurrent development was also happening on the track racing side. At the 2023 MotoGP testing weekend at Sepang, racers Jorge Martin and Jack Miller both took the new Alpinestars Supertech R10 and put it through its paces.

To work for racers at the highest level, a helmet doesn’t only need to be protective and comfortable—it also needs to come with optimized aerodynamic stability and drag performance. The resulting Supertech R10 packs a whole lot of Alpinestars research into one helmet.

Let’s start with the shell. The outer shell utilizes a multi-layer composite construction, with a 3K high-density carbon layer on the outside, then a unidrectional carbon composite layer next, then an aramid fiber layer beneath that, and finally an epoxy resin layer beneath that. This multi-layer structure, Alpinestars says, helps to improve strength, efficiency, and energy dissipation in the event of a crash. All of these layers work together for wider spread of energy and better absorption by the EPS liner underneath.

Inside those four outer layers, four different densities of EPS foam are used for optimal energy dispersal upon impact. Alpinestars also uses its patented A-Head Fitment System, which it premiered on the Supertech M10 helmet. This lets a rider adjust both height and angle of their helmet, for optimal comfort and performance.

Other key elements of the Supertech R10 include a spoiler with a patented release system so it can detach automatically from the helmet upon impact, so it doesn’t interfere with the helmet’s ability to protect the rider. There’s also plenty of ventilation, as well as a shield mechanism that uses metal componentry to more solidly keep the visor where a rider wants it, and minimize the risk of detachment during an impact. A removable and antimicrobial lining comes fitted as standard, and the cheek pads have an emergency extraction system. Additionally, there’s a channel located inside the helmet in case a rider wants to fit a hydration system.

“I’m super happy to be in the Alpinestars family, now fully equipped by Alpinestars. I really like how the helmet’s working, how it fits my head is so important, and I’m really comfortable in it. This is very important, we’re going so, so fast; almost 340kph and it’s working perfectly, really stable. So, I’m happy and looking forward to moving forward with this family for a lot of years,” Jorge Martin said in a statement.