Leading gear and equipment manufacturer Alpinestars has one of the widest selections of gear for all types of riders. Now that we’re at the tailend of the winter riding season, the brand has launched its latest jacket for the cold months called the Proton. Equipped with thermal lining and touring amenities, the Proton is designed as a winter jacket that you can wear even when spring comes along. Let’s take a closer look.

The Alpinestars Proton jacket is a combination of mesh and leather, and is made out of stretchable polyamide panels and leather inserts. The polyamide fabric offers comfort and range of motion, while the leather panels provide abrasion resistance, as well as a degree of protection against wind chill. The Proton’s weather-proofing capabilities, however, are provided first and foremost by its internal lining that features a two-layer construction.

On the one hand, the lining is waterproof, keeping water out, and warmth in. On the other hand, it’s also breathable, allowing for adequate ventilation so you don’t get drenched in your own sweat when the temps begin to rise. Ventilation is made easier with the integrated zipper-actuated vents on the upper torso. Alpinestars has even thrown in a removable thermal lining for when you ride in frigid conditions. For a snug fit, the Proton gets gussets and stretchy panels on the cuffs, collar, and waist—essential in preventing the jacket from flapping around in the wind.

As for protective features, the Proton features Alpinestars’ CE-certified Level 2 Nuclon Pro Flex protectors on the elbows and shoulders. Additionally, GP Lite sliders on the shoulders provide an extra layer of impact and abrasion resistance, while at the same time giving the jacket a sportier aesthetic. Thanks to these protective features, the Alpinestars Proton jacket is certified Class A PPE in accordance to the EN17092 standard.

In terms of availability and pricing, you can pick up your Alpinestars Proton jacket in sizes ranging from S all the way to 4XL. It comes in only one black colorway, so it’s sure to match all sorts of helmets, gloves, pants and boots. It retails for 389.95 Euros in Europe, while select gear retailers in the U.S. sell it for around $420 USD.