Whether you’re taking your bike out on an adventure, or out on a daily commute, consider these new products from Hevik. The brand has just launched three sets of products, two of which are for adventure, and one of which is versatile enough for everyday use.

Hevik has been around for about nine years now, and the brand has been churning out motorcycle gear for urban riding and beyond. There are quite a few styles to choose from that are designed tastefully, but still with safety in mind.

The first product up is the Hevik Polaris. It’s a riding jacket with a hood that can blend in well with your daily attire. The Polaris comes in two colors, black, and grey with high-viz yellow. The design of the Polaris is for the city, and urban riders will appreciate its low-key looks, however, it can also work for longer trips since it is resistant to wind and humidity. There are also three external pockets along with one internal pocket for storage. You also get ventilation on the arms and on the back.

Now, if you really want to go far, consider getting an adventure suit. Hevik is happy to provide the Centaurus and Stelvio suits for you to bomb trails in or to track miles with. Polyester is the material of choice for these pieces, and all the garments from both lines offer windproof and waterproof softshell membranes. You also get a Dynamic Air Intake System which is a patented innovation from Hevik themselves. The system uses a hidden air intake with a zipper placed along strategic points on the jackets to facilitate airflow through your body.

Regardless of what piece you get, all jackets will come with CE Level 1 arm and shoulder protection with accommodations for CE Level 2 back protectors as well. There is a range of men’s and women’s sizes available, ranging from S to 4XL for the gents, and XS to 2XL for the ladies. The Centaurus will cost about $270 USD and the pants will cost you around $220 USD. The Stelvio will cost you about $170 USD, while the pants will cost you about $150 USD. Meanwhile, the single Polaris jacket will set you back about $170 USD.