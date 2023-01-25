Italian Gear Maker Falco Presents The New Mixto 5 ADV Boots

Italian motorcycle boot and shoe manufacturer Gianni Falco has released the newest addition to its range of adventure boots, the Mixto 5 ADV. Unlike many other modern-day adventure-touring boots that make use of complex textile fabrics, Falco goes back to basics with the Mixto 5 by making use of synthetic leather panels for the majority of the boot.

Falco's Mixto 5 ADV adventure boots occupy the middle ground when it comes to protection. They offer the comfort and long-distance capabilities of a touring boot, with some of the extra reinforcement provided by an off-road specific pair of boots. They do, however, dial down the bulk by foregoing the thick sole and rigid toe protectors.

On the outside, the Falco Mixto 5 ADV is made out of a Micro-Synth synthetic leather material. It gives off the look of waxed leather thanks to a special treatment which also gives the boots a harder-wearing finish. On the inside of the boot, meanwhile, synthetic leather panels made to look like nubuck leather provide excellent grip. Overall, the boots are made entirely of synthetic leather, which do a better job of providing waterproofing than real leather otherwise would.

Speaking of waterproofing, the Mixto 5 ADV gets a High-Tex waterproof membrane, with the gussets at the opening of the boots lined in this material, as well. This means that the Mixto 5 ADV is a boot that's ideal for all weather conditions. Furthermore, the rubber sole of the boot features an aggressive tread pattern ensuring optimum traction whenever you plant your feet on the ground.

On the protection side of the equation, Falco equips the Mixto 5 ADV boots with a micrometric quick-release buckle system for a secure fit. Furthermore, a Velcro flap on the upper portion of the boot ensures a snug fit and prevents chafing with your shin. Protection is provided mainly by PU shin reinforcements, as well as ABS plastic inserts at the tip of the foot. D3O malleolus inserts as well as a reinforced area in the gear selector provide extra longevity, too. Thanks to all these features, the Falco Mixto 5 is CE certified in accordance to the EN13634 safety standard.

As for availability and pricing, Falco offers the Mixto 5 ADV boots in either brown or black finishes, with sizes ranging from 39 to 48. It retails for 259.90 Euros, which makes out to about $283 USD.