Italian Boot Specialist Falco Launches The Liberty 3 Touring Boots

Mid-cut touring boots offer a solid middle ground when it comes to comfort and protection. By extending up to the middle of the tibia, these types of boots offer additional protection when compared to low-cut road-focused sneakers. At these same time, they provide more comfort and range of motion than full-fledged race or adventure boots.

Indeed, this kind of touring boots is ubiquitously available, with a lot of manufacturers offering mid-cut touring boots, some of which with all-weather capabilities. Take, for example, the new Liberty 3 boots from Italian motorcycle footwear specialist Gianni Falco. Featuring sober styling leaning towards the side of sporty, the Liberty 3 is perfect for sportbike and touring riders looking to maximize protection and comfort for street use. It does away with the fancy toe and ankle sliders found on race boots, as well as the reinforcement buckles found on adventure boots.

Nevertheless, we find a mid-cut upper portion that extends to the middle of the tibia, with a reinforced insert on the velcro flap. The boot is made out of Micro-Synth synthetic leather panels which are softer, require no break-in, while offering similar abrasion resistance as that of traditional leather boots. The Liberty 3 boots also come equipped with a fixed High-Tex waterproof membrane, making them suitable for use in all weather conditions.

Indeed, the Liberty 3 boots are waterproof, but they also include micro-perforated regions so that air can flow through them. Additionally, there are accordion zones on the instep and back to provide for a sufficient range of motion. A rubber sole with a non-slip coating also ensures confident stops on all types of road conditions. The inside of the closure system has a large zip, and the top has a Velcro flap for a secure fit.

The Falco Liberty 3 has PPE certification in accordance with EN13634 for safety. For enhanced stiffness and resistance to crushing and twisting forces, the boots contain reinforcements on the tip of the foot, the selector region, and the heel. Last but not least, the boots include a reflective insert on the rear and D3O protectors on the malleolus. The Falco Liberty 3 boot costs 149.90 Euros, or around $159 USD, and comes in sizes ranging from 36 to 47.