While all eyes were on Marc Márquez during his return at Portimão, Portugal at the beginning of April, 2021, Pramac Ducati racer Jorge Martin had quite a dramatic weekend of his own. During the FP3 practice session, the MotoGP rookie suffered an extremely nasty crash at turn 7. To no one’s surprise, he did not end up racing at Portimão, and was instead taken straight to the hospital.

On April 21, 2021, Martin underwent surgery at the Traumatology Department (ICATME) of Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona. Dr. Xavier Mir, Dr. David Campillo, and Dr. Joan Carles Monllau were all part of Martin’s surgical team.

The surgery is described as “extensive,” as Martin suffered several fractures on both his right and left sides. Some of these fractures required surgery, while others were able to be immobilized to heal without surgical intervention. The current plan is for Martin to remain in the hospital under observation for a few days before beginning rehabilitation. Both he and his team hope to get him fit to race at the Italian MotoGP round at Mugello, which is currently scheduled to take place the weekend of May 30.

As of April 23, there are two MotoGP rounds scheduled between Portugal and Mugello: the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on May 2, and the French GP at Le Mans on May 16. Currently, Martin’s Pramac Ducati team plans to welcome 2014 Moto2 champion Tito Rabat to stand in for Martin during the Jerez GP. Rabat will make his World Superbike debut at the series’ season opener on May 21, with the Barni Racing team. Since the scheduling worked out, he’s available to fill in for the injured Martin at Jerez.

We wish Jorge Martin a good and speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in the MotoGP paddock soon.