Beta Presents The 2023 Evo Factory Trials Range

When it comes to off-road machines at the pinnacle of performance, a lot of novice and pro riders alike choose Beta as their weapon for attacking the trails, motocross circuit, or trials courses. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has long been one of the most premium players in the off-road game, and for 2023, the company has updated its Evo Factory lineup of Trials bikes.

The Beta Evo range itself was introduced back in August, 2022, but the Factory lineup for 2023 brings a whole suite of premium competition-spec components to the table. Let's take a closer look. Kicking things off with the two-stroke models, the 250 and 300 versions come with a new crankshaft and a shorted center-distance connecting rod. By shortening the assembly by 1.5 millimeters, the engine is better able to withstand heavy loads at high RPMs, as well as spool up faster, allowing the rider to instantly and more precisely control engine RPMs.

On the outside, the engines receive a new magnesium crankcase finished in black. This results in a lighter construction, and an overall more compact engine. In doing this, Beta says that the bike's front end is lighter, making it easier for the rider to control the bike in aerial maneuvers, jumps, and wheelies. To further add to the bike's refined controls, beta has thrown in new edged clutch discs, which offer enhanced clutch actuation, while at the same time lightening the pull at the lever.

As for the four-stroke models, the electrical system has been beefed up to provide a stronger spark, resulting in better combustion across all engine speeds. It also makes for a more linear and predictable powerband, allowing riders to maximize the available torque across the entire rev range. To reduce weight even further, Beta throws in a titanium exhaust pipe as well.

Across the board, the Beta Evo Factory gets a new front end with gold-finished stanchions. The new TIN treated fork tubes reduce friction on the suspension, improving the smoothness and actuation of the front forks. The brakes have also been improved and make use of new Galfer rotors. Brake and clutch master cylinders from BrakTec, and new rims from Morad further beef up the Evo Factory's underpinnings. Last but not least, the trials range rolls on Michelin X-light tires.