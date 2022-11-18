As fall turns into winter, many road racers and track riders are hanging up their leathers for the off-season. While many riders enjoy some much-earned rest and relaxation, The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) takes no days off. With the 2023 race season kicking off as early as February, the organization just announced its 10-weekend race calendar.

The 2023 Bridgestone Tires National Historic Cup Roadracing will visit 10 different tracks in nine states. The season will begin at Georgia’s Roebling Road Raceway on February 16-19, 2023, before heading north to Kershaw, South Carolina’s Carolina Motorsports Park. After a one-month break, racing will pick back up at Kansas’ Heartland Motorsports Park and Nebraska’s Motorsports Park Hastings for back-to-back weekends (May 26-28, 2023, and June 2-4, 2023).

The New Jersey Motorsports Park will host the last round of June, while California’s legendary Laguna Seca welcomes riders on July 14-16, 2023. From there, the series will head back to the mid-west with rounds at Michigan’s Gingerman Raceway on July 28-30, 2023, and Illinois’ Blackhawk Farms Raceway on August 4-6, 2023. The state of Alabama will round out the season with one round at the Talladega GP Raceway on September 8-10, 2023, and the storied Barber Motorsports Park on October 5-8, 2023.

“We’ll have a track for everyone during 2023,” proclaimed AHRMA’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees Brian Larrabure. “From internationally known venues you’ll see on TV, to fun and challenging regional tracks, racing with AHRMA will highlight all kinds of bikes (vintage, sport, etc.) and all kinds of tracks.”

2023 Bridgestone Tires AHRMA National Historic Cup Roadracing Series Schedule