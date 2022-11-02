If you’ve ever looked into advanced riding classes, chances are you’ve come across Yamaha Champions Riding School (YCRS). Every year, the renowned course serves riders across the nation. That’s no different in 2023, and YCRS just released its preliminary schedule for those hoping to level up in the new year.

“We pushed hard to get our 2023 partial schedule out because of incredible demand,” noted YCRS CEO Nick Ienatsch. “We keep our classes small because we feel that riding must be taught specifically and individually, but we filled all of our classes in 2022 with incredibly long wait lists! We have added several new events, changed up some programs, and we include our new Champ U online curriculum with every in-person school purchase.”

YCRS offers a variety of classes including ChampSchool and ChampStreet along with advanced ChampSchool Grads and Racers Only courses. Those in the Southeast can start 2023 on the right foot at Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway or wait for YCRS to return to the region later in the year at North Carolina’s NCBike venue.

If you intend to brush up on your skills over the winter, Inde Motorsports Ranch in Wilcox, Arizona, should meet all your needs. Of course, YCRS will return to the Southwest track throughout the riding season. The same goes for California’s Streets of Willow course and Cresson, Texas’ MotorSports Ranch.

Eastcoasters will happily flock to the New Jersey Motorsports Park or Pittsburg International Race Complex for the critically-acclaimed curriculum, while the Midwest crowd will congregate at Illinois’ Autobahn Country Club. We can’t forget about the Northwest or Central Time Zone either, as Washington’s Ridge Motorsports Park and Colorado’s High Plains Raceway will each host one event.

At every venue, YCRS will offer its ChampSchool and ChampStreet programs, but experienced riders will need to travel to the company’s North Carolina or Arizona home tracks in order to take the Grad and Racers Only classes. Additionally, this isn’t YCRS’s final 2023 schedule. The Yamaha-supported school intends to add even more dates in the coming months.

2023 Yamaha Champions Riding School schedule: