The California Superbike School (CSS) frequently ranks among the top motorcycle courses in the country. It’s no surprise either. With Twist of the Wrist author Keith Code at the helm, CSS has served riders from coast to coast for 43 years now. Still, Code and company are always looking for ways to improve the curriculum, accessibility, and equipment, and CSS will do just that in 2023.

The BMW S 1000 RR has long been Code’s weapon of choice and the school will receive a fresh batch of 2023 models next year. The heavily-revised literbike now flaunts a 205-horsepower inline-four and refined aerodynamic winglets, putting the latest tech and utmost performance at the student’s fingertips.

If you already have a track-suitable bike in the garage, CSS now offers discounted 2-Day Camp rates for those not riding the school’s 32 S 1000 RR units. This new pricing model should make the track day class more accessible to riders, welcoming even more members to the California Superbike School community.

“After 43 years of California Superbike School, it still amazes me how the experiences from each day we run can seem so new,” admitted Code. “Each student, even if it’s their 50th time with us, provides something to think about or to improve on how we conduct a school day.

“I’ve thanked many of you for coming up with your riding problems because that is how our coaches and I sharpen our training. That you or any rider knows their riding could improve, is the perfect attitude to have. It keeps us on our toes and your riding pleasure and fun will grow, we guarantee it.”

Due to popular demand, the team also developed its Level 4 curriculum for students looking to improve on braking, body position, and overtaking. The 2023 schedule will cover nine tracks in eight states throughout the country. From Pennsylvania’s popular Pitt Race to the repaved New Jersey Motorsports Park to California’s iconic Thunderhill, CSS will bring its ever-evolving course to a raceway near you in 2023.

The 2023 California Superbike School Schedule follows below:

**=Two-Day Camp

R=Code RACE Program