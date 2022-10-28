The California Superbike School (CSS) frequently ranks among the top motorcycle courses in the country. It’s no surprise either. With Twist of the Wrist author Keith Code at the helm, CSS has served riders from coast to coast for 43 years now. Still, Code and company are always looking for ways to improve the curriculum, accessibility, and equipment, and CSS will do just that in 2023.
The BMW S 1000 RR has long been Code’s weapon of choice and the school will receive a fresh batch of 2023 models next year. The heavily-revised literbike now flaunts a 205-horsepower inline-four and refined aerodynamic winglets, putting the latest tech and utmost performance at the student’s fingertips.
If you already have a track-suitable bike in the garage, CSS now offers discounted 2-Day Camp rates for those not riding the school’s 32 S 1000 RR units. This new pricing model should make the track day class more accessible to riders, welcoming even more members to the California Superbike School community.
“After 43 years of California Superbike School, it still amazes me how the experiences from each day we run can seem so new,” admitted Code. “Each student, even if it’s their 50th time with us, provides something to think about or to improve on how we conduct a school day.
“I’ve thanked many of you for coming up with your riding problems because that is how our coaches and I sharpen our training. That you or any rider knows their riding could improve, is the perfect attitude to have. It keeps us on our toes and your riding pleasure and fun will grow, we guarantee it.”
Due to popular demand, the team also developed its Level 4 curriculum for students looking to improve on braking, body position, and overtaking. The 2023 schedule will cover nine tracks in eight states throughout the country. From Pennsylvania’s popular Pitt Race to the repaved New Jersey Motorsports Park to California’s iconic Thunderhill, CSS will bring its ever-evolving course to a raceway near you in 2023.
The 2023 California Superbike School Schedule follows below:
**=Two-Day Camp
R=Code RACE Program
- February 18-19 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- March 11-12 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- March 16-17 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA **
- March 18-19 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA
- March 31-April 1 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- April 2-3 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- April 6-7 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA **
- April 8-9 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA
- April 15-16 - Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA
- May 1-2 - VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA
- May 3-4 - VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA **
- May 8-9 - New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ
- May 10-11 - New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ **
- May 12 - New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ
- May 22-23 - NCM Motorsports Park, Bowling Green, KY
- May 26-27 - Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL **
- May 28-29 - Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL
- May 30-31 - Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL **
- June 10-11 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA
- June 12-13 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA **
- July 10-11 - Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA
- July 12-13 - Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA **
- July 14-15 - Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA
- July 22 - Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL
- July 23-24 - Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, AL **
- July 31-August 1 - VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA
- August 2-3 - VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, VA **
- August 7-8 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA
- August 9-10 - Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, PA **
- August 14-15 - New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ
- August 16-17 - New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, NJ **
- August 21-22 - Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA
- August 23-24 - Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, WA **
- September 16-17 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA
- September 18-19 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA **
- September 23-24 - Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA
- September 29-30 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- October 1-2 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
- October 21-22 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA
- October 23-24 - Streets of Willow, Rosamond, CA – R
- November 25-26 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV **
Sources: Roadracing World, California Superbike School
