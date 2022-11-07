For the month of October, 2022, Royal Enfield has once again set impressive growth records both in the global market, as well as its home market of India. Royal Enfield has been an unstoppable force in recent years, ever since it hit the global market in 2017 with the release of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.

The most recent sales data provided by Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, indicates that the company has enjoyed some truly impressive sales figures for the month of October, 2022. In particular, the majority of the company's sales continues to be in the Indian market, with only seven percent of the total sales figures comprising the global market. Diving into a little more detail, it's unsurprising that the vast majority of Enfield's sales consist of its 350 models.

Description October 2021 October 2022 Growth rate Motorcycles with displacements up to 350cc 37,409 74,828 100% Motorcycles with displacements exceeding 350cc 6,724 7,407 10% Total 44,133 82,235 86%

The recently refreshed 350 lineup, which consists of the Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Hunter 350 have proven to be massive successes in the global market, and even more so in Enfield's home market of India. For October, 2022, the entire 350 segment enjoyed a whopping 100-percent growth, registering a total of 74,828 units sold in contrast to October 2021's sales figures of 37,409 units.

As for the more premium models categorized as bikes with displacement in excess of 350ccc, we're really looking at just four bikes here—the Himalayan, Scram 411, Continental GT 650, and the Interceptor 650. Although Eicher's sales report doesn't go into the specific models, the premium segment enjoyed a modest growth of 10 percent, with a total of 7,407 bikes sold in October 2022, versus 6,724 sold in 2021. Overall, Royal Enfield closes the month of October with a staggering 86 percent sales growth versus the same period last year.

Despite Enfield's rapid growth in recent years, the company shows no signs of slowing down. Nearly all of the brand's recent launches have been considerably successful. Having said that, we already know that RE has a lot of launches in the pipeline—with a few daring models such as the Super Meteor and Scrambler 650 anticipated to stir the pot in the neo-retro segment.