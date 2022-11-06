A sad day for sportbike and racing enthusiasts, as Suzuki has officially announced the discontinuation of the GSX-R1000 in the Japanese and European markets. Loved by many enthusiasts all across the globe, the iconic GSX-R1000 can be considered a cultural hallmark in the motorcycling industry, up there with the greats like the Honda Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja, and Yamaha R1.

The end of the GSX-R1000 coincides with Suzuki's decision to abandon its racing initiatives altogether, and signifies in full force that the company has intentions of pursuing other non-performance-oriented endeavors for the time being. However, Suzuki's liter-class supersport will continue to be made available in its current guise in very few markets such as North America and the Philippines, but expect the bike's days to be numbered here, as well.

The biggest reason for the discontinuation of the GSX-R1000 is because of the tightening emission standards in Japan. With the Reiwa emission regulations revised for the second year, perhaps Suzuki didn't see it fit to update the GSX-R1000. At present, its GSX-S1000 model range, consisting of the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and the Katana, as well as the Hayabusa and V-Strom 1050, are compliant with the latest emission regulations. So, is it safe to say that all hope is lost for a next-generation GSX-R1000?

Well, Japanese motoring publication Young Machine, that seems to have incredibly close ties to the big four, seems to shed a ray of optimism on the future of the GSX-R1000. You see, in August 2022, Suzuki released information about a new engine that was being developed—one that was speculated to power the next generation GSX-R. More specifically, this engine seemed very performance-oriented in nature, and even features a reverse-rotating crankshaft, technology found in its MotoGP race bike, the GSX-RR. In a nutshell, this allows rotational forces to be cancelled, thereby improving stability and handling.

Needless to say, there is hope that this engine will soon be debuted in the market, alongside a much-awaited revitalized GSX-R model range. Out of all the sportbikes on the modern era, it's pretty clear that the GSX-R1000 is the one most in need of an update. Could Suzuki be preparing to drop the surprise of a lifetime, or is the famed GSX-R1000 well and truly on its way out?