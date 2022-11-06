We thought it would be over for a long time, but it looks like the state council of France is shedding light on this topic again. It’s another chapter in a frankly repetitive series full of ups and downs, protests, repeals, and appeals.

Before we head into the meat of the issue, here’s a little run down of what happened prior to this recent development. In 2014, the European Union issued a directive that sets the terms of technical inspection for motorized two or three-wheelers. The deadline for implementation of this supposed directive was before January 1, 2022.

Then, in August 2021, Emanuel Macron suspended the Technical Control application decree citing that there are things that need to be ironed out. In September of the same year, three associations filed an appeal against the state council against Technical Control. In January 2022, Technical Control was suspended, and in July 2022, the French government repealed Technical Control.

Now, it seems that the French State Council has opened up the case again, with Technical Control being reinstated. The argument is that Motorcycle Technical Control is intended to raise the level of safety for motorcyclists, that the derogations against it were “not significant” and that it was still in the draft stage. The French Ministry of Transport took note of the decision and stated that Technical Control would need a “consultation” first before going into effect. The question now is, who will be consulted? That remains unclear for the time being.

However, the announcement caused Paris Petite Couronne (PPC), a branch of the French Federation of Angry Bikers (FFMC), to organize a demonstration that took place yesterday, November 5, 2022. In addition to demonstrating against Technical Control, the group also is against the reinstatement of paid parking for motorcycles and scooters.