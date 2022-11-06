Yoshimura Japan has a new titanium slip-on muffler kit for the Suzuki Katana called the “Titanium Slip-One B-77 Cyclone.”

The Suzuki Katana is a bit of an oddball in the motorcycling industry. While it is not the most cohesively-designed motorcycle in the world, it’s got a legion of fans that love its quirky styling and angular retro-inspired looks.

To go with the quirky styling, Yoshimura threw a curveball at the Katana, in the form of its B-77 Cyclone slip-on muffler kit. Called a “banana-type,” the muffler features a wicked curve that’s different from the usual straight angular, or round mufflers that persist in many other slip-on kits.

The muffler body is fashioned from titanium and aluminum. The “Banana Pipe” muffler is also a call back to the old GSX1100S Katana Racer back in the 1980’s AMA superbike races, which makes it a great historic and aesthetic fit for the modern-day Suzuki Katana.

Yoshimura claims that the slip-on exhaust helps the Katana achieve higher power and torque figures throughout the rev range of the Katana, especially in the mid to high RPM range where the Katana’s 180-degree inline-four will shine the most.

Apart from that, the exhaust system also gets rid of the heavy sound-deadening muffler. If you get the Yoshimura kit, you can minimize weight savings with the slip-on coming in at 2.2 kilograms or 4.85 pounds in imperial units. In contrast, the stock system weighs about 2.3 kilograms, which nets 0.1 kilograms in weight savings, or about 0.22 pounds.

If your heart is set on the muffler design, wait first and take listen to it courtesy of Yoshimura’s sound check.

Now, with that out of the way, this system will set you back a grand total of ¥132,000 JPY (with 10% tax), or about $900 USD. The kit is also JMCA certified, which is to say that it’ll meet emissions and sound regulations in Japan.