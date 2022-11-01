Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS

It goes without saying that the recently released Kawasaki Z650RS is one of the most dapper models in the entirety of Kawasaki's model range. Following in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the Z900RS, the Z650RS draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic Z1. Surely, any neo-retro offering from the big four manufacturers is sure to be a hit, and the Z650RS is no exception. As such, aftermarket support for this bike is growing rapidly.

In recent times, we've covered quite a lot of new aftermarket releases specific for the Z650RS. Brands like SW-Motech and Akrapovic have all released a catalog of aftermarket accessories for the middleweight neo-retro machine. This time around, Japanese exhaust specialist Yoshimura gives the Z650RS an even more retro appearance with a new full exhaust system. Called the "Mechanical Bent Straight Cyclone," this exhaust system looks ultra retro, and is stylized to look just like the exhaust system of the original Z1. Underneath its retro exterior, it's completely modern, and complies with the latest emission regulations.

The first thing you'll notice about the exhaust system are its large pipes finished in matte black. The headers join seamlessly into the bike's mid section, and exit out the tail through a thick, straight pipe. Unveiled at the Yoshimura Meeting 2022, the exhaust system joins Yoshimura's lineup of retro accessories for the Z650RS and Z900RS. At present, the exhaust system is still undergoing final refinements, and is set to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Diving into a little bit more detail, the Mechanical Bent Straight Cyclone from Yoshimura has some nifty technology embedded underneath its matte black facade. It's equipped with a catalytic converter, and what Yoshimura is calling a Duplex Shooter, which is essentially a sub-chamber which allows the flow of exhaust gasses to be optimized for better performance.

A report by Japanese motorcycling publication Young Machine states that the exhaust system's design is pretty much final, but a few tweaks surrounding its fitment are being made. As for price, the company hasn't disclosed any info other than saying it'll be cheaper than the same exhaust system designed for the Z900RS, which retails for 195,800 Yen ($1,320 USD).

Gallery: Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS