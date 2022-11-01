Leatt Introduces New 9.5 Carbon Enduro Helmet

Hailing from Capetown, South Africa, Leatt is a popular manufacturer for motocross and enduro gear and equipment. It recently released a new top-range enduro helmet called the 9.5 Carbon, and it sits on the cutting edge of safety and technology. Let's take a closer look at it, shall we?

For starters, as the name suggests, the 9.5 Carbon features a carbon-fiber shell that's compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard. It was designed with lightness, comfort, and of course, safety in mind, and packs some of the latest tech to come out of Leatt's facility. For example, it's packing what the company calls 360-degree Turbine Technology, which is said to be capable of reducing the risk of concussions by up to 30 percent. Additionally, injuries associated with rotational acceleration of the head can be reduced by up to 40 percent.

In order to achieve such a high level of safety, Leatt makes us of discs integrated into the helmets liner which are made out of an energy-absorbing material. More specifically, these discs are situated between the padding and polystyrene, and have a rubber-like texture. Similar to how a vibration damper works—say in an engine mount—these discs allow your head to move very slightly independently from the rest of the helmet. It's this buffer that is claimed to reduce impact and rotational forces by such a large degree. On top of that, they make the helmet cushier and more comfortable inside.

Naturally, you may be thinking that such technology would result in a very heavy helmet. However, Leatt manages to keep the weight down thanks to the carbon shell. Overall, it tips the scales at no more than 1,250 grams. What's more, the helmet includes a pair of goggles as well as a visor extension in the sale price of 639.99 Euros (approximately $635 USD). Sizing ranges from XS all the way to 2XL, while color options consist of raw carbon and black-white colorways.