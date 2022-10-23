Yoshimura’s one of the premier Japanese brands for high-quality exhaust systems, and Young Machine asked “What if Yoshimura made a muffler for the Dax?” The poll wasn’t official, but it looks like Yoshimura might have been listening.

The quirky little Honda ST125 Dax is part of Honda’s 125 series of minibikes which include models like the Monkey. The little bike is a neo-retro take on the Honda CT70 in the United States back in the day. It’s called the Dax because its frame is reminiscent of a Daschund. It has single-channel ABS, and tiny 12-inch wheels and the current version has a 124cc single-cylinder engine that makes 9.25 horsepower among a bunch of other features.

As for the exhaust, Yoshimura hasn’t published anything official about this pipe yet, however, it’s extremely similar to the one that they’ve made for the Monkey 125. The whole exhaust is essentially a full system that starts from the headers all the way to the muffler which is also painted matte black for an ultra-clean aesthetic.

Yoshimura also fitted it with a bunch of its logos and engravings. The thickness of the exhaust system also lends itself well to the retro design of the Dax. The system is also quite impressive because it is machine-bent. As for the name, it’s called the 762 Cyclone for the Monkey 125, but the Dax 125 could be listed as something different, it’s still uncertain.

Yoshimura also has another pipe that’s already available in Thailand for the Honda Dax, called the GP Magnum, and it features a more dirt bike or scrambler-style exhaust with the muffler and pipe mounted high up on the tail of the bike.

Young Machine liked the concept of marrying the Cyclone with the GP Magnum style and suggested that a high-mounted Cyclone series muffler would look great on the Dax 125. Credits to them definitely for dreaming up something incredibly gorgeous to look at. Hopefully, it becomes a reality soon.