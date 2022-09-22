Honda’s miniMOTO lineup is known for one thing: fun. From the fan-favorite Grom to the retro-leaning Monkey to the purpose-built Trail 125, Team Red’s easygoing minis appeal to novice and experienced riders alike. The 2022 Navi takes that ease of use to even greater heights thanks to its 110cc thumper and automatic transmission.

Yoshimura, on the other hand, is known for one thing: performance. Whether you need a full race exhaust or lightweight components, the racing specialists have everything you need to go fast. While the brand has garnered a race-ready reputation over the years, it’s also gained a reputation for its fender eliminator kits.

Yosh doesn’t just slap a bracket onto a license plate holder and call it a day, though. The team pours just as much attention into its fender eliminator kits as its TIG-welded headers. The Navi-specific kit includes a laser-cut stainless-steel bracket that tucks neatly under the wee Honda's tail section.

The unit accommodates both stock and Yoshimura turn signals, though aftermarket indicators require the firm’s Universal Turn Signal Bracket Kit (sold separately). Yosh also keeps the cops at bay with a DOT-compliant, plate-illuminating LED light and housing. Minimalist and understated, the fender eliminator kit keeps it classy with a black anodized aluminum finish and a silkscreen-printed Yoshimura logo.

DIY mechanics fret not. Each kit comes with installation hardware and detailed instructions. Yoshimura even includes new easy-to-use heat shrink solder sleeve connectors to simplify the process. However, we should note that Yoshimura proudly designed and manufactured the Navi fender eliminator kit in the U.S., so it only fits four-inch by seven-inch plates with 5.75-inch horizontal hole spacing and 2.75-inch vertical hole spacing.

Navi owners bit by the custom bug can pre-order the kit at Yoshimura’s website. The aftermarket accessory retails for $149 USD and comes with a one-year warranty.