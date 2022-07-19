Yoshimura Tricked Out This Honda Monkey With A Bunch Of Go-Fast Goodies

The Honda Monkey is one of the bikes that just puts a smile on your face whenever you see one. Charming, cute, and approachable, the Monkey just exists, and doesn’t really take itself too seriously. Maybe that’s why the bike is so loved by custom builders from all over the world. After all, who doesn’t love a cute runabout that turns heads and is fun to ride?

Speaking of custom Honda Monkeys, Japanese aftermarket specialist Yoshimura has tried its hand at customizing a Monkey. Recently showcased in the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, this adorable custom build showcases a bunch of bolt-on, go-fast goodies from the aftermarket company, while still retaining the cute and charming appeal of the Honda Monkey. For starters, it features a striking red and gray colorway with the statement “Small Bore Life” proudly displayed on the side of the fuel tank. Additional elements include Monkey lettering and the Yoshimura logo on several parts of the bike.

Of course, no Yoshimura custom would be complete without an aftermarket exhaust. This custom Monkey gets a bespoke straight pipe with the Yoshimura logo embossed on the side. Finished in matte black, the exhaust is rather sleek, and offers a bit of contrast to the rambunctious look of the build. Up front, the bike gets a high fender and red-anodized inverted forks, to match the bike’s color scheme. At the back, meanwhile, a pair of Öhlins shock absorbers have been fitted to match the bike’s sporty look.

Other finer details include a compact windscreen that gives the monkey a cafe-racer look. Additionally, Yoshimura has also installed a bunch of high quality CNC-milled accessories such as the service hole plug on the crankcase cover, as well as the oil filler cap. The clutch cover is finished with rather gaudy styling, too, with the statement “I’ve Got The Power” proudly stamped onto the side.