Do you remember much about March, 2022? If you’re a fan of all motos mini and made by Honda, then you may remember that’s when Team Red first announced the ST125 Dax in Europe, as a 2023 model. Shortly after that digital announcement, the real, live ST125 Dax made its first appearance in person at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show.

That same month, Honda officially announced a release date for the ST125 Dax in Japan. Fans were advised to mark their calendars for July 21, 2022 in that market. As for the rest of the world, well—we'd just have to wait our turn, and hope that we would eventually see this bike come to our regions.

As you’re probably well aware, the world of 2022 is a much different place than it was when the original Dax first launched. It is, of course, even different as compared to the world of a few years ago. Even though some supply chain issues have eased, others have come along to take their place—and the semiconductor shortage is still a thing, since most modern devices rely on semiconductors and it’s taking producers time to catch up with existing backlogged orders. Like you’ve probably guessed, that means the ST125 Dax unfortunately did not triumphantly make its debut in Japan in July 2022, as scheduled.

Rest assured, it was only a delay—and in the grand scheme of things, not even a terribly serious one. The new official release date is now September 22, 2022, says Japanese publication Young Machine--which is usually right about matters concerning Honda.

All other stats remain the same about the bike, and just two colorways are planned for release in Japan: Red, and grey. The MSRP is 440,000 yen, which works out to about $3,226 if converted on August 23, 2022.

So far, no additional release dates in other markets have been announced. We know that it’s coming to Europe and the U.K. for sure, and of course are hopeful that it will appear elsewhere. It’s incredibly likely to appear in other Asian markets, especially Thailand. Will it come to the U.S.? That remains to be seen.

However, since Honda’s miniMOTO lineup has done pretty well here, and since Honda did see fit to bring the Navi to our shores (which was honestly more than a little surprising), the ST125 Dax coming over in the future seems reasonably likely.