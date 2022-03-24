On March 14, 2022, we got an extremely pleasant surprise in the form of Honda revealing the ST125 Dax in Europe as a 2023 model. Rumors had been swirling for some time about when it might appear, and all the signs seemed to point to the trio of Japanese motorcycle shows that were on the calendar for Spring 2022. Then, Honda was like “you’re all looking over here, so let’s show you something over on the other side of the world instead,” et voilà!

Of course, this reveal was done with the understanding that the ST125 Dax would make its official world debut in three-dimensional form at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle show, which would soon follow that initial March 14 peek at all the promotional materials. Since we’re not in Japan, we sadly have not yet seen this bike in person—but there is, of course, always hope.

As of March 24, 2022, there’s even more reason to hope. To be clear, it was a sure thing that the Honda ST125 Dax would see a release in Japan. The only real question, once this bike was confirmed to actually exist in something other than our hearts, was when that release would happen. Thankfully, now Honda announced that the new ST125 Dax will see a Japanese-market release on July 21, 2022.

Gallery: 2023 Honda ST125 Dax

33 Photos

For the Japanese market, the MSRP will be 440,000 yen—which works out to about $3,607 at today’s exchange rates. The available colors as, in Europe, will be Pearl Nebula Red or Pearl Cadet Blue. Incidentally, that price includes Japan’s 10-percent consumption tax, which applies to new vehicle sales in general. Honda also advises that it is a suggested retail price, and not necessarily what dealers may charge for the bike. That’s all in the fine print, along with the usual advice that associated costs like insurance and registration are also not included.

When will Honda bring the ST125 Dax elsewhere in the world? Unfortunately, we don’t know those details yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know. In the meantime, if you suddenly hear a loud yelp of joy from RideApart’s Chicago or Detroit desks, please know that it could very well be Daxsign, and prepare yourselves accordingly.