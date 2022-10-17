Apart from being excellent in keeping your feet injury-free in the event of a drop or slide, your motorcycle shoes can have a major effect on the aesthetic side of things when it comes to your gear. Say you’re wearing a relatively neutral helmet, a black jacket, and a pair of riding jeans. A pair of retro-style boots can transform your look into a cafe-racer look. Meanwhile, street-focused sneakers can give your attire a sporty spin.

Luckily, there are a plethora of gear manufacturers with more than noteworthy riding shoes. Icon is no exception, and it has just launched its newest pair of kicks catering to retro-style riders. Known for its budget-friendly but high-quality gear and equipment, the American gear and equipment maker has a distinct style that makes its products standout. Its newest kicks, the El Bajo 2 high-top shoes, are no exception.

From a styling perspective, the El Bajo 2 is distinctly retro, but with a rugged touch making it suitable for casual ADV rides. Now, I say casual because they’re low-cut, and only offer protection slightly over the top of the ankle. Nevertheless, for the street rider, the El Bajo 2 is plenty protective, made out of thick, robust leather. Its strap closure system eliminates the risk of laces getting caught up in your bike’s controls, while a YKK zipper on the side makes for easy wearing and removal.

As is the case with most riding shoes, the El Bajo 2 features standard reinforcements on the heel and malleolus. These are provided by standard D3O inserts. The toe box and gear selector area are also reinforced, and feature added friction material making quick gear shifts precise and confidence-inspiring. LAst but not least, the insole is made out of a soft yet durable EVA foam for comfort on long rides. On the outside, the boot stands on a thick, non-slip sole that’s resistant to hydrocarbons.

When it comes to pricing, Icon’s products usually occupy the goldilocks zone—not too cheap to have doubtful quality, but not too expensive to exclude beginners and riders on a budget. The El Bajo 2 kicks are no different, retailing for 199.40 Euros, or the equivalent of $194 USD.