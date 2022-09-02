Eleveit’s Diverge WP Sneakers Put A Casual Spin On All-Weather Footwear

It is acknowledged that fashion plays a significant role in the delight our love of two wheels brings. The world of riding gear is expanding much as bikes do in terms of aesthetics, and manufacturers are becoming more daring when it comes to adopting styles derived from the mainstream fashion world.

For example, thanks to less weight and more durable materials, motorcycle-specific footwear is available in a wide variety of shapes and designs. Designers push the boundaries of aesthetics while keeping safety and protection in mind. Products from the Italian company Eleveit are ideal examples of this, and its newest model, the Diverge WP, gives motorcycle-approved footwear a more laid-back look.

Motorcyclists in the northern hemisphere will likely be donning more layers and switching to waterproof gear in the upcoming months as summer draws to a close. To address this, the transalpine brand now offers products that are prepared to handle the colder, wetter weather, such as the Diverge WP. Previously only available in a breathable "Air" version, the Diverge is now "Waterproof" owing to the incorporation of a waterproof and breathable E-Dry membrane that is provided by a synthetic knitted textile fabric. This fabric has waterproofing qualities in addition to providing some much-needed abrasion resistance.

The Diverge WP also has reinforcements at the heel and toe, which are extra protective elements that are primarily designed for urban riders of scooters and motorbikes. Additionally, a thick rubberized coating acts as reinforcement at the malleolus and on the top of the foot at the gear selector area. Eleveit's Diverge WP has earned PPE certification in accordance with the EN 13634:2017 standard as a result.

The Diverge WP sports a slip-on tab on the back, a lace-up closing system, and a thick X-Treme Lite EVA sole for comfort and functionality. The Eleveit Diverge WP shoe costs 149.90 Euros, which, at the time of writing, is comparable to $149.90 USD, and is offered in two colors up to size 48. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.