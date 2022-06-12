Icon’s got a bit of skin in the game thanks to a lot of its street-rider-oriented products. Quite a number of riders have sworn and stood by Icon’s products for quite some time now, otherwise, the brand wouldn’t have lasted this long, 20 years this year to be exact.

With a laundry list of items catered to street riders, it’s also safe to say that many of Icon’s designs have a lot of personality in them, which probably is good enough to take from its headquarters. You'll notice Icon's novel designs, especially with the brand’s helmet graphics which can be hit or miss depending on what kind of person you are.

It’s rather ironic since the promo video for the new helmet graphic involves a guy on a bike not wearing a helmet. As his journey cracks on, he goes faster and faster until his face gets peeled off. Just like the video, the helmet’s graphics are quite unique and available in either a flesh colorway called “Peach” or a "HiViz" colorway.

The shell is constructed out of polycarbonate, and there are two shell sizes available in its XS to 3XL size run. There are vents on the chin, forehead, and brow along with exhaust vents for breathability. The Airform tips the scales at just 1,600 grams, or just about 3.5 pounds.

There are two visors on the helmet, which include a clear one out of the box along with an internal sun shield. Icon also supplies its own tinted face shields, available as an option for the helmet.

Inside, the Airform features Icon’s Hydradry liner which is removable and washable. Meanwhile, the enclosure system is a double-D ring system.

For safety, the helmet comes with a dual-density EPS liner and the Airform enjoys DOT and ECE 22.05 ratings. Unfortunately, the Airform hasn’t moved over yet to the 22.06 rating which it could see in the near future.

Check out the Airform Facelift on Icon’s website and retails for $225 USD.