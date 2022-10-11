Riders choose motorbikes for any number of reasons. Similarly, people who motocamp also choose to do so for a wide variety of reasons. Maybe you want to get outdoors more, and appreciate nature with the help of your motorbike of choice. Maybe you like solitude—and maybe you like having specific rituals, such as cooking yourself a simple (but good) meal outdoors, and/or maybe enjoying a very nice cup of coffee that you made yourself.

There’s definitely no right answer here—much like bikes in the first place, there’s only what’s right for you. Finding what brings you that inner peace you’re looking for is important. For Tom, it’s apparently riding his Vespa, towing the specially-built teardrop trailer that he and some friends constructed behind it, and camping in various places around Arizona.

First of all, of course, the trailer is absolutely adorable. It also goes perfectly with the little Vespa—but even more importantly, while it seems to be laid out very simply, the space is also used incredibly efficiently. He doesn’t need to worry about setting up a tent every night he wants to camp.

Instead, it’s just a matter of setting up a little folding table and chairs, his cooking equipment, and enjoying wherever he’s set up to camp for the night. This absolutely genius little trailer includes a kitchenette that’s well up to his needs, whether he’s cooking for himself or to share with people he meets along the way.

Part of the reason that Tom says he set out to go on these camping journeys is to connect with lots of things. Nature, himself, the world—and other people. He seems to genuinely enjoy meeting and hanging out with other people at campsites, such as a talented artist named Jerimiah whom he meets in this video.

Art can bring people together—whether it’s illustrations, or something like the Vespa teardrop trailer. That cozy little pod must certainly spark conversation among lots of people who see it, because how could it not? Inspired by a 1947 Cabin Car trailer, this extremely lightweight design (I mean, it has to be, right?) consists of an aluminum chassis, block foam, glue, canvas, and waterproof latex paint.

If you look elsewhere on Tom’s channel, you won’t find any videos about this build—because they’re on his friend Lucy’s channel, who actually helmed the build. You can see a full time lapse video of the build here, with links to additional videos that go into greater detail about some of the larger pieces (including the poor man’s fiberglass method used to keep it light and strong).

No matter how you do it, we sincerely hope that you’re out somewhere, living your best life on your bike. Stay awesome and ride safe.