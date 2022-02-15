After two years away that felt like forever, the Bike Shed London Show is officially back on the calendar for 2022! If you’re interested in going, mark the dates down for the last weekend in May, when the BSMC crew will take over London’s historic Tobacco Docks to put on a truly one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle show that should be fun for the whole family.

The show takes place on May 28 and 29, 2022 (Saturday and Sunday), with a special VIP preview/press evening that requires pre-registration on Friday, May 27. While the event is, of course, all about custom bikes, there will also be plenty of art (we mean besides the bikes), photography, live music, food, bars, coffee, and much more to whet a large number of your various appetites.

Since the annual BSMC show was unfortunately canceled for the past two years, that’s given builders a whole lot of time to craft new creations. Then, the Bike Shed members have the either extremely enviable or unenviable task (depending on your perspective) of going through all the submissions and deciding which bikes make it into the show. With a two-year backup of submissions, their job certainly hasn’t gotten easier—but who’d be upset about spending a whole bunch of time looking at beautiful and sometimes mad creations?

In fact, according to the Bike Shed folks, that’s the main criteria for bikes that they want in the show. As you’re no doubt well aware, every bike enthusiast comes packed to the brim with personal passions and opinions. The main criterion when choosing bikes for the show seems to be, what bikes make you want to spend a whole bunch of time with them? What bikes inspire individual Bike Shed members tasked with selection to jaw-dropping awe, simply circling a bike and admiring every little detail? It’s not about makes, models, genres, or who built the bike—it's about what actively inspires awe.

In any case, if you’re a custom bike builder of any kind, submissions are still open for the show! Be sure to check out the event page, which we’ll link in our Sources. It’s also where you can buy pre-sale tickets. As of February 15, 2022, they’re £36.49 (about $49.30) for the VIP Early Bird full access pass, which gets you in to the Friday night VIP event (and gets you a free drink there), as well as full Saturday and Sunday show access. Early bird general admission is £24.49 (about $33.10), which gets you entry on Saturday and Sunday (and you’re allowed to leave and return multiple times).

Kids under 16 get in free, and there’s access for disabled persons as well. Only guide dogs are allowed into the event, and you can contact the BSMC for further information about any of the above, or anything else related to the show.