Established in 2011, London’s Bike Shed Motorcycle Club (BSMC) has become an integral part of the city’s motorcycling community. Just four years later, in 2015, BSMC opened its East London digs complete with a restaurant, club, covered motorcycle parking, and retail and exhibition space. Now, the Bike Shed is bringing its refined style and inclusive atmosphere to Los Angeles in October, 2021.

The newest BSMC chapter will call the City of Angels’ hip Arts District home. The 30,000 square-foot facility will feature a restaurant, exhibition space, retail store, and a bar and lounge. The space will also host barbers and a tattoo shop. To honor Bike Shed’s North American expansion, the brand will link up with frequent collaborators Hedon for two special-edition helmets.

Also established in 2011, London-based Hedon delivers retro-inspired lids. Using top-grade materials, Hedon’s helmets are fashionable and functional, a perfect fit for the Bike Shed’s stylish and diverse clientele. Based on Hedon’s Heroine model, the Heroine Racer Bike Shed Club Racer Carbon Edition and the Heroine Bike Shed Classic Club 2021 serve very different disciplines.

The Club Racer Carbon Edition favors a hinged visor for road-going applications. The carbon fiber shell and gold graphics capture a sporty attitude while maintaining Hedon's throwback aesthetic. On the other hand, the Classic Club 2021 features a fiberglass shell and draws from Southern California desert racing with a white/black/gold livery. The removable peak shades the rider’s eyes while on the trail and the open eye port allows users to easily fit off-road goggles.

Despite the stylistic divergence, both models tout Hedon’s luxurious leather interior with the BSMC seal stamped in the crown. Like all Hedon helmets, expect to shell out extra Shekels for the special-edition Club Racer Carbon Edition and the Classic Club 2021. At the time of writing this article, Hedon lists the Club Racer Carbon Edition at £799 (≈$1,100 USD).

Unfortunately, Hedon and BSMC haven’t revealed the Classic Club 2021’s MSRP just yet, but we’re hopeful that both helmets will be available when the Bike Shed Los Angeles opens its doors to customs in October, 2021.