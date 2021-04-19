Givi is synonymous with motorcycle luggage, crash protection, and windscreens. Despite the Italian company’s LCR Honda MotoGP team sponsorship, most motorcyclists associate Givi with touring and adventure accessories. The brand started changing that perception with its 50.6 Sport Deep full-face helmet in December, 2020. Now, the company is doubling down with a special-edition version of the sporty, budget-friendly lid.

Many of the 50.6 Sport Deep traits carry over to the new limited-run helmet. The sleek, aerodynamic shape remains and two shell sizes span XS-M and L-XXL. Two inlets at the crown, one vent at the chin bar, and two exhaust ports maintain ample airflow. On the inside, a wind deflector reduces noise while a removable breath guard and Pinlock lens eliminate fogging. The inner liner is hypoallergenic and the cheek pads boast an emergency release system.

Givi’s safety efforts extend to the micrometric metal buckle, which is considered one of the most comfortable yet secure locking mechanisms on the market. Those features help the 50.6 Sport Deep meet ECE 22.05 safety regulations. Seriously sweetening the deal, Givi also stuffs transparent visor, smoke/mirror visor with Pinlock as standard, and retractable sun visor into the box.

At only £149 ($208 USD), the Givi 50.6 Sport Deep is a robust package for a bargain-basement price. Sure, the 3.3-pound helmet isn’t the lightest on the market but the premium features and fit and finish easily justify the MSRP. For the special-edition Sport Deep, Givi will offer six different graphics in matte, brushed, and gloss finishes. If you’re looking for a stylish sport helmet that won’t break the bank, it might be the time to give Givi a look. After all, they offer more than touring and adventure accessories.