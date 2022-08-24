While the Honda Motocompo was clearly a tiny, last-mile machine well ahead of its time, it probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think about moto camping, or even simply touring. There are multiple reasons why, of course—but it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks, because where there’s a will, riders will absolutely make it happen.

Now, we know that not everyone documents their adventures to share on the Internet, even though we’re currently living in the year 2022. However, we’ve found at least two instances of people touring—and camping—with their trusty little Motocompos. That means it’s plural, folks—and the more people that consider this concept, the more likely it is that others will follow in their tracks.

Gallery: Touring, Honda Motocompo Style

7 Photos

Although we do love Motocompos here at RideApart, it’s also inspiring for another, more elemental reason. All other things being equal, is the Motocompo the most practical choice for touring or camping? Probably not. It might hit your aesthetic goals, of course—which isn’t nothing. Practicality, on the other hand, may be more of a struggle.

Still, the more important point to be found here is that if you want to take whatever you ride on tour, or camping (or both), you should do it. There will never be a perfect time, or perfect equipment, or all the stars aligning just right so you can go take the trip that you’ve been dreaming of taking.

Obviously, practical concerns are important, and you shouldn’t ignore them. However, if all that’s standing between you and taking your bike on your dream tour is hesitation because it’s not your idea of the perfect bike for the job—you shouldn’t let that stop you.

Plus, depending on how comfortable it is for you to ride a small bike like a Motocompo, it may be easier for you to maneuver in certain situations than a larger bike might be. That’s something to consider, particularly if you want to ride off into the woods and you don’t have a whole lot of trail experience.

Also, if you want to take your Motocompo motocamping, you should absolutely do you—and please tell us all about it after you get back.