What bike would Wolverine ride? If that question has ever kept you awake at night, you can rest easy, because it’s apparently at least one Moto Guzzi. To celebrate the launch of the V100 Mandello, Guzzi and Marvel Entertainment have teamed up on a special-edition comic book starring Wolverine, a V100 Mandello, and also a V7 at some point within its pages.

The book, which will be available in both Italian and English, is called Viaggio nel Tempo, or Journey of Time. The V100 Mandello plays a prominent role in the story, including in an apparently fast-paced chase scene that helps to show just how capable this machine can be, says Guzzi.

The plot revolves around Wolverine having to deal with the ghosts of his past, as well as an epic battle with the similarly adamantium-strengthened supervillain, Bullseye. There’s also “a mysterious woman from his past,” as well as a not-so-mysterious motorcycle, which turns out to be a first-series Moto Guzzi V7.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi x Marvel Wolverine V100 Mandello Comic

When and where can you get your hands on this special comic book? In October 2022, the issue will be available directly from the Moto Guzzi Museum in Mandello del Lario. So, if you’ve been planning to visit, you’ll be able to pick it up for yourself while you’re there.

If a visit to the Moto Guzzi Museum in October isn’t in the cards for you, don’t worry. You’ll also be able to get your hands on this comic via participating Moto Guzzi dealerships. It’s not clear how limited the run might be, nor what the price is—so your best bet is to contact your local Moto Guzzi dealer to find out all the pertinent details if you’re interested in getting your hands on a copy.

This is far from the first time that an OEM has teamed up with comic artists to incorporate its machines into the sequentially-drawn storytelling medium. Both MV Agusta and BMW have commissioned comics art collaborations in the past decade. Of course, that’s also not taking into account the many times over the years that comics artists have been inspired to incorporate motorcycles into their work, from the incredibly influential art of Akira creator Katsuhiro Otomo to legendary gearhead and Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama, who turned a Moto Guzzi V8 GP bike into a mech in the series.