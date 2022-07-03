Few exhausts are as high-tech as this one but if any bike is deserving of a top-of-the-line exhaust system, it’s the BMW R 1250 GS. The exhaust in question is called the Nomad, and it’s available for both GS and GS-A trims of the adventurer.

So here’s the dilemma, if you buy an exhaust you might have to contend with noise regulations depending on where you ride and how you ride. It also comes into play when you get your motorcycle inspected should your locale be strict with that. However, the exhaust system is one of the most coveted modifications on a motorcycle not just for sound, but for weight and for style as well.

You can’t really have it all with most custom exhausts, it’s usually a tradeoff between sound, style, and a hint of performance. However, The Nomad is perhaps the catch-all solution for BMW R 1250 GS owners who want a system that is loud when you want it to be and silent when you need it to be—plus some added style points and a neat party trick is the icing on top of the cake.

Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde have just the solution for you if you want a system that features multiple sound profiles for your motorcycle to either sing or shut up. The brand is known for exhaust systems that can quiet down with the touch of a button, and not with the insertion of a baffle.

The system works by opening and closing a valve more or less depending on the mode that the exhaust’s Smartbox is on. There is an electronic control unit that adapts signals from the ECU to determine how open or how closed the valve will be. The rider can select what mode the system will follow via a remote control that is installed on the handlebars.

Style points are definitely present won the Nomad, and there are two muffler options available, namely black or gray. Either colorway will have a black carbon fiber endcap with an aluminum insert. The connecting elbow will also have a carbon heat shield to keep your boots from melting.

All of this can be had for a price of close to $1,900 USD. (€1,787 EUR). Considering the technology in the system, it’s a pretty good bargain considering that it is also for one of the most beloved, and rather pricey, adventure models in the segment. The product is also guaranteed for up to four years, and assurances like that are a must considering the complexity of the product and how far you might ride your BMW.