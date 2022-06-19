Vanucci’s got a new set of trousers for summer riding. Both male and female riders will be able to enjoy the benefits of a fully-featured set of legwear that’s ventilated and offers up the full suite of impact protection.

Called the VAT-1, the textile pair of riding pants have feature a Cordura and mesh chassis with ventilation channels for summer riding. Unlike riding jeans or leathers, these pants can adapt to most riding situations provided that rain isn’t an issue. If it is, perhaps consider packing a rain shell to throw on top of your gear if the heavens do open up.

Cordura AFT is a hard-wearing textile that offers abrasion resistance. You will find this material in key wear and impact zones such as the knees and the hips. Mesh panels are stitched to allow for air to flow through your legs while riding and keep you cool while the sun’s out. There are also stretch panels that can expand for mobility on or off the bike.

Vanucci also allows you to tailor the positioning of your armor panels, with height-adjustability for the knees. Pockets are also present for the hip protector panels. The pants have also received a Class A PPE certification, and it also gets an AA rating for its seam quality. Reflectors are also available on these pants to keep you visible at night, located at the bottom of the legs where Vanucci also stitches in a pair of zippers for your legs, and two connection zips at the waist for jacket integration.

Convenience-wise, the product comes with four pockets, front and back, as well as a non-slip panel on your posterior to keep you in contact with the saddle of your motorcycle.

As stated in the title, the VAT-1 is available for both men and women. Men’s sizes run from EU 48 to 58, and the women’s sizes run from EU 34 to 46. Whether you get the men’s or women’s variation, you can expect to pay €199.99 or about $210 USD.