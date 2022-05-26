Summer is just around the corner, and while most families are planning trips to amusement parks, motorcyclists are mapping out their next big adventures. To serve those embarking on their next big journey, Spidi released the Vent Pro touring jacket and pants just in time for warmer weather.

The jackets and pants both feature 1.1-1.3mm thick cowhide that provides the utmost protection. Large ventilation panels at the back, abdomen, and thighs increase airflow on those sweltering days. Spidi also uses high abrasion-resistant mesh fabric for those vented sections, ensuring protection no matter how high the mercury rises, but the trousers also benefit from the addition of Tenax high tenacity textile material.

Softcell stretch fabric inserts and a fixed mesh liner maintain comfort when conditions warm up, but the removable, waterproof, windproof, and breathable H2Out liner has the rider covered in all other climates encountered on the trip.

The adjustable waist closure improves weather protection and fit, while the upper arm, forearm, and waist straps allow users to customize the jacket to their dimensions. The jacket boasts two exterior pockets one lumbar pouch, and one interior pocket, while the pants add two more external pouches to the total. Users can connect the Vent Pro jacket and trousers with Spidi’s quick-connect zipper and button clip.

WarriorLite level 2 protectors guard the shoulders and elbows, while Warrior external reinforcements fortify the shoulders. The pants come with WarriorLite level 2 armor at the hips and knees as well, but customers will need to purchase back and chest pads separately for comprehensive protection. Together, the pants and jacket achieve a Class AA CE rating thanks to the abrasion-resistant materials and energy-absorbing armor.

Spidi also equips both items with Scotchlite reflectors for extra visibility and they weigh in at 7.7 pounds as a set. The Italian gear maker offers the touring kit in sizes 46 to 58 and black and black/beige colorways. The Vent Pro pants retail for €399.90 ($430 USD) and the Vent Pro jacket goes for €449 ($480 USD).