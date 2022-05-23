French Gear Maker Furygan Introduces Volt Summer Gloves

Motorcycle gear and clothing specialist Furygan has been in the game for more than half a century. Suffice it to say that the French gear maker knows a thing or two about making gear that ticks the ever-important boxes of motorcycle aficionados: protective, stylish, and comfortable. For its 2022 spring and summer collection, the brand has released a new pair of gloves called the Volt, a robust, yet comfy pair of sporty gloves.

With warmer weather upon us, several of us have decided to overhaul our riding gear, and don lighter, more breathable garments. With its generous ventilation, sporty design, and robust construction, Furygan's new Volt gloves are perfect for sporty riders, either those on sportbikes, naked bikes, or sport-tourers, looking for a lightweight yet protective glove for all-around use.

The Furygan Volt is a new a mid-length glove, and is made mostly of goat leather and mesh fabric. The goat leather not only provides abrasion resistance, but also comfort and excellent tactile response, as it's known to bed in extremely well over time. Meanwhile, mesh panels keep your mitts cool as the temps rise. Elastic inserts around the fingers offer a natural, unrestricted feel when reaching for the motorbike's controls, making these gloves perfectly suitable for both chill and sporty riding.

At the palm, reinforced leather panels with a thick slider keep your hands safe in the event of a tumble. Atop the glove is a protective shell meant to keep your metacarpal and knuckles safe, too. All in all, the Volt gets a PPE level 1 certification, and conforms to the EN13594 standard.

Protective features aside, the Volt's sober styling makes it suitable for a wide range of motorcycle types, although its styling leans towards the sportier side. Comfort-wise, a Velcro strap on the cuff keeps the glove snug, while small vents on the fingers provide additional ventilation. The tip of the index finger is finished with a touch-screen-compatible layer allowing you to access your mobile phone or GPS devices without needing to remove your gloves.

Furygan is currently offering the Volt gloves in three color combos consisting of black, black/white, black/red. It retails for 74.90 Euros, translating to the equivalent of around $78 USD.