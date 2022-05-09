Italian Gear Maker Eleveit Introduces Chic Hybrid Sneakers

Having the right shoes when riding your motorcycle is important not just to keep you safe in the event of a crash or fall, but also to keep you nice and comfortable in order to be able to spend longer hours on the bike. Thanks to stronger and lighter materials, motorcycle-specific shoes are now available in all sorts of styles and designs, with manufacturers becoming more adventurous when it comes to styling.

Such is the case with these new motorcycle-approved sneakers from fledgling Italian gear maker Eleveit. Alongside a selection of shoes for sporty and off-road motorcycle riders, Eleveit also caters to the urban crowd, as well as folk who intend to ride their motorcycles and scooters to commute on a daily basis with the Hybrid sneakers. Eleveit’s Hybrid sneakers blur the line between fashionable sneakers and motorcycle safety equipment in terms of style.

With a knitted synthetic textile exterior, the Eleveit Hybrid sneakers give off the same aesthetic as mainstream fashion brands when it comes to urban street wear. Apart from its chic styling, the woven fabric makes for a lightweight and breathable shoe, perfect for keeping you nice and comfortable especially in the urban jungle. Given all that, it can be very easy to think that safety and protection have taken a backseat here.

This certainly isn't the case with Eleveit's newest sneakers, as we can find several reinforcements especially on the heel and toe, providing vital support in injury-prone areas. The woven fabric that comprises the majority of the sneaker, too, is made out of abrasion-resistant textiles. A Velcro strap that secures the fluorescent laces prevents them from getting caught in your motorcycle’s controls, while a thick rubber sole offers solid grip and feel for the ground as well as the motorcycle’s controls. All these safety features garner the Eleveit Hybrid sneakers a CE safety rating.

As for colors and availability, Eleveit is offering the Hybrid sneakers in just one color—black with fluorescent details. Its sober styling makes it applicable for all sorts of riders—be it casual scooteristas or naked sportbike riders in the city. Sizes range from 36 to 48, and it retails for 169.90 Euros, translating to around $184 USD. Do note that prices may vary depending on where in the world you ship to.