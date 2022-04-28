British Gear Maker RST Introduces Roadster 3 Retro-Style Gloves

I don’t know about you guys, but riding gear can really make or break your aesthetic. Every time I get my hands on a new motorcycle, I find myself feeling the incessant urge to buy new riding gear to match the bike’s style. Maybe I’m just vain, but every single part of my outfit needs to be styled in a way that suits the bike I’m riding.

This is especially true when it comes to neo-retro bikes—everything from my helmet to my boots (sometimes even my socks) needs to be styled accordingly. Luckily, there are literally tons of options to choose from from a multitude of gear and equipment makers. The newest of which comes in the form of the Roadster 3 glove from popular British brand RST. You may be familiar with RST for its sportbike-centered gear. However, the British gear maker also has a range of stylish garments that perfectly suits the style-conscious neo-retro crowd.

The Roadster 3 glove is the brand’s newest addition to its 2022 Spring and Summer collection, and everything about its styling is retro. It takes the form of a classic leather motorcycle glove complete with perforated leather panels which offer adequate ventilation for spring and summer riding conditions. The palm of the glove ditches the perforation in favor of a leather lining and a soft Amara insert. Construction-wise, the Roadster 3 features pre-shaped fingers for maximum comfort. This reduces fatigue on longer rides, and offers the rider a natural feel of the bike’s controls.

The RST Roadster 3 features protective foam on the joints of the fingers as well as a subtle knuckle guard inserted beneath the perforated leather. It secures itself via a press-stud fastening tab. The palm of the glove is reinforced with an additional layer of leather offering extra impact protection and abrasion resistance. Thanks to all these safety features, the Roadster 3 attains CE certification in accordance with the EN13594 safety standard.

RST offers the Roadster 3 in either black or brown color options, and in a variety of sizes ranging from XS to XL. Similarly, a women’s specific version is available, too, in the same colors. RST has priced the Roadster 3 at 69.95 Euros, or the equivalent of $75 USD. Do note, however, that pricing and availability may vary depending on where in the world you’re ordering from.