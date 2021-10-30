RST is a brand based in Britain, and it's also known for safety gear that incorporates airbags. From leathers, all the way to textile jackets and pants, an addition to its collection is a two-piece adventure-touring set composed of a jacket and pants.

Dubbed the Pathfinder by RST, the set is made from an LX3 textile that offers up good protective qualities and is supplemented by ballistic nylon pieces in key areas for better slide protection.

You can expect to stay dry with the SinAqua Pro laminated waterproof membrane, which is worked into the chassis of the gear, as well as a mesh and removable thermal liner that will let you ride multiple conditions. To top it all off, you’ll also find waterproof and zipped ventilation channels in case things get a little too hot on the saddle. The modularity of the set makes it a great choice, allowing riders to add and remove layers depending on the nature of the adventure.

As for other inclusions, the Pathfinder models allow for good amounts of flexibility while riding thanks to its elasticated joint areas, the aforementioned layers and ventilation zips, as well as the arm and waist cinchers that’ll let you customize the fit of your garment. On top of that, it comes with a removable bib collar and multiple pockets, the largest of which is designed to house a liner if necessary.

On the safety front, the jacket gets CE Level 2 protectors for the elbows, shoulders, and back, and is certified according to the EN17092 standard.

Meanwhile, the pants also get knee and hip protectors that are also similar in spec to the jacket’s armor. Being a pair, you get a 360-degree zip along with shoulder straps that will help it stay on no matter how long you sit on the saddle.

Three colors are offered in the range, and the size chart goes from ‘S’ all the way up to ‘5XL’. The jackets go for about $370 USD (€319.95 EUR) and the pants go for about $280 USD (€239.95 EUR). Buying both will set you back a total of about $650 USD (€559.90 EUR).