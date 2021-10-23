If you’re not one to commit to a full one-piece, then maybe this will suit your needs—pun very much intended. Held is a long-time motorcycle gear manufacturer that’s been in the industry for over 75 years and counting.

New for 2022, the brand made some notable updates to its Street-Rocket two-piece leather suit. From 3.0, the new pair goes ‘Pro,’ and is perfect for sportbike riders, or generally sporty riding.

Crafted from cowhide and kangaroo leather, being a leather suit Held also fitted it with multiple stretch panels that allow for joint articulation and to also ensure a good fit. Perforated leather is there as well to aid in ventilation and extra zippers on the suit open up to reveal even more holes and channels for air to flow through. Pockets are also present, with two outside and two on the inside. You also get Held’s clip-in technology that will allow you to easily install extra add-ons to the suit should you need it. To combine the two pieces together, Held uses metal zippers to make sure it stays put and is held in place.

As for safety, the suit comes with quite a few pieces to protect you should you find yourself in a bit of a pickle. Held equipped its two-piece with hard plastic reinforcements located at the shoulders, elbows, and knees. If you’re really serious about racing, you can also get an optional elbow slider, and the suit is designed to accept knee sliders as well. Like most jackets, you get the standard foam armor pads on your shoulders, elbows, back, hips, and knees which are certified according to EN 1621-1: 2012.

So far, there are three total color options to choose from, but most are predominantly black and pretty straightforward in terms of colorways. First off, you get black-on-black, then you get black and white, and finally, black and red.

The set is available in a variety of sizes, ranging from EU size 48 to 60. You can get both for just €999.95, or just about $1,200 USD.