Are you looking to refresh your motorcycle gear collection? If so, German motorcycle gear company Held introduced a new textile touring jacket and pants that you may be interested in. The company says they’re best for spring, summer, and autumn riding. As is often the case with Held, both pieces come in a wide range of sizes for men, women, and children. Let’s take a look.

The Held 4 Touring II textile jacket has an Airguard 500 D synthetic shell, under which are additional liners. The Reissa Z-Liner is a fixed, waterproof, breathable membrane that also does double duty as a windbreaker. A removable thermal liner also comes standard, so you can layer up or down as weather conditions dictate. The jacket can also accommodate the Held Light System, which uses LED lights to help riders make themselves more visible to other road users.

Soft CE level 1 armor is included for the shoulders and elbows, while pockets are provided for optional back and chest protectors. The 4 Touring II jacket also comes with various pockets, ventilation, and adjusters, as well as a connection zipper to hook it up to your favorite pair of pants. It comes in four color choices: black, black and red, black and white, or black and fluorescent yellow. Men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes are available, including special slim, stocky, and tummy-accommodating cuts for adult in most sizes. Prices start at 199.95 Euros (about $240) for kids and 249.95 EUR for adults (or about $299).

Gallery: Held 4 Touring II Jacket and Sarai II Pants

6 Photos

Over in the land of textile riding pants, there’s the new Held Sarai II. Like the 4 Touring II jacket, the shell on these pants is made of Airguard 500D synthetic material, with a Reissa-Z-Liner fixed, waterproof, breathable, windproof membrane inside. There’s also a removable thermal liner, as with the jacket. It comes with CE level 1 soft knee protection, with optional pockets for hip protection you can purchase separately.

You get two external pockets, a rear non-slip panel on the butt to help you stay planted in the saddle, ventilation, a connection zipper, and elasticated bits at the knees. The Sarai II pants come in just one color, so we hope you like black. They’re available in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes, and come in special slim, stocky, and tummy-accommodating cuts for adults. Prices start at 139.95 EUR (about $168) for kids and 219.95 EUR for adults (about $264).