Do you have any plans for the weekend? It’s Thursday morning as I’m writing this, and even if we’re still hard at work, most of us are probably already thinking about our weekend plans by this time. If you’re anywhere near Bolton, England, then you may just want to stop at the CCM Motorcycles factory on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

On that date, the British bespoke bike maker is hosting an Open Day, where it plans to offer test rides on some of its range of machines, as well as an assortment of special offers, and a chance to meet some racing legends as well. Retired GP racer and three-time BSB champion Niall Mackenzie will be there, as will WSBK and BSB champion Neil Hodgson, who is now a motorcycle racing commentator for BT Sport.

The current CCM model lineup includes the Maverick, Heritage ‘71, Street Moto, Street Tracker, Stealth Six, Stealth Bobber, Spitfire Six, and of course the RAF Benevolent Fund Spitfire. The company hasn’t specified exactly which models will be available for test rides. Instead, it’s provided a form on the CCM website, where you can sign up and tell them which bike you would like to test ride. We’ll include a link to this form in our Sources so you can sign up if you’re interested.

In addition to test-riding CCMs and hanging out with racing legends, there will also be refreshments on hand, and the team also promises some freshly-baked cakes, as well. The CCM space also features a number of historic race bikes to appreciate, including Eddie Kidd’s record-breaking jump bike that you can see in person.

If all this isn’t enough to entice you to come hang out at CCM for the day, existing CCM owners will also get access to some great offers, including 10 percent off factory services, spares, and accessories, as well as a £ 350 (about $439) Stage 1 remap offer. CCM says these offers will only be valid for people attending in person, though. Official CCM Open Day Hours run from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022.