It seems like everyone’s celebrating a milestone birthday in 2021, and CCM Motorcycles is no exception. In fact, it’s the British enduro specialist’s golden jubilee, all year long! Not bad for a firm that started in founder Alan Clews’ garage, is it? It’s come a long way since then, but it wants make even bigger things happen in the next 50 years.

In September, 2021, CCM and Pitalia Capital announced that they are now working together to expand CCM’s reach. Pitalia Capital is providing both strategic and financial investment in CCM in order to help fund new product development. Although both firms characterize this investment with terms like “major,” no specific numbers have been made public.

Still, the proof of the scope is in the details they have announced so far. CCM plans to recruit and hire for a total of 14 new roles, including design engineers, program managers for new projects, and management. CCM has plans to go international and wants to sell bikes all over Europe and in the U.S. as well.

“I am so proud of my father’s achievements here at CCM,” said CCM director Austin Clews in a statement.

“It’s been a true family affair, with three generations involved in driving the brand through its competition days towards becoming a renowned British icon in the world of bikes. We are really excited about the next stage of our journey which will see a new ambition to take CCM into international markets,” he concluded.

“CCM is a great British manufacturing success story with a rich heritage and track record of designing and commercializing fantastic, innovative motorbikes,” added Pitalia Capital managing partner John Davies, also in a statement.



“CCM bikes are an incredibly emotive creation, and the passion in the products and the people of this business makes it a great fit for Pitalia. I’m looking forward to working in partnership with the Clews family and our plan is to invest in all areas of the business, providing the financial and strategic firepower to bring this unique brand to the international stage. We are extremely excited about the opportunity ahead,” Davies concluded.