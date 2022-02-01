CCM celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 with the release of the all-new Maverick and a Golden Jubilee Scramble event. Unfortunately, the firm’s Heritage ‘71 Ti didn’t hit the market until after the ball dropped on 2022, but the ultra-limited model is now ready to keep the anniversary celebration going another year.

Based on the Bolton-based brand’s popular Spitfire platform, the Heritage ‘71 still features the liquid-cooled, 600cc single-cylinder mill. However, the engineers boost power figures from 55 ponies to 62 horsepower and torque from 42.8 lb-ft to 48.6 lb-ft. CCM pairs that higher-strung engine with a hand-fabricated raw titanium chassis complete with carbon fiber engine mounts that lowers the Heritage’s curb weight to 300 pounds.

Along with the titanium frame, the ‘71 also boasts Raptor Titanium footpegs, a titanium bolt kit, and a hand-welded, 64-section QD Racing Titanium exhaust system. Maxis DTR1 race tires, bespoke 7-spoke Dymag race wheels, Brembo brakes, and fully-adjustable Ohlins Blackline suspension complete the chassis, while hand-painted, exclusive Heritage paint draws the eye.

Additional cosmetic touches such as champagne anodized triple clamps, engraved Monza filler cap, Clews Competition radiator guards, and an Alan Clews signature plaque at the tail section further set the ‘71 Ti apart. A 50th-anniversary carbon package adds to the model’s performance and style while the adaptive cornering LED headlight and sequential multifunctional indicators prioritize safety.

While CCM has unveiled the model’s specs, it still hasn’t announced the special-edition model’s MSRP. Considering the Heritage ‘71 Ti’s limited 71-unit run, the price tag tower over the CCM Spitfire Six’s £9,995 (~$12,200) sticker price. However, those interested can request a build spot at the CCM website. Fifty years after racer and engineer Alan Clews founded CCM, the brand’s Heritage ‘71 Ti not only pays tribute to Jeff Smith’s titanium-framed BSA works machine, but lays the groundwork for CCM’s next 50 years.