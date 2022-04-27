The town of Bobbio is situated in the picturesque region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, which is world-famous for its rich food and winemaking traditions. Importantly, it’s also home to plenty of beautiful roads and adventures for riders who want to find them. For the first time ever in 2022, Bobbio will host Adventourfest on April 30 and May 1 for just such riders.

What can you expect from the inaugural Bobbio Adventourfest? How about demo rides from a whole bunch of adventure bike OEMs? KTM and Husqvarna are coming, as are Honda, Moto Morini, Suzuki, and Triumph. Each OEM will bring along a host of its latest and greatest adventure bikes, with a little something for everyone, from the KTM Adventure 390 on up to the Triumph Tiger 1200s.

All you have to do to participate is show up with your valid motorcycle license and all the appropriate gear. That includes helmet, gloves, boots, and a jacket. Demo rides will be going on throughout the two days, so you should have a reasonable chance of trying the bike(s) that interest you the most.

Speaking of gear, there will be plenty of gear makers on hand presenting their latest, greatest wares for you to see up-close. Acerbis, Anlas, Dainese, Enduristan, Garmin, Klim, Kryo, Nolan, and TCX are just some of the top names in motorcycle gear, parts, and accessories that will be on hand for this event. There will, of course, be plenty of time and opportunity to meet and mingle with your fellow adventure enthusiasts while you’re checking out all the latest bikes, gear, and accessories in your favorite motorcycling niche.

Here’s the best part, though: Admission in 2022 is free. In a time when the cost of everything is only getting more expensive, we appreciate it even more. Yes, of course all the companies are hoping you’ll buy their bikes, gear, and accessories. Still, being able to go touch and experience bikes and gear in person before you make up your mind about it is important, and helpful. We love online shopping as much as the next person, but sometimes you just need to touch motorcycles, amirite?

The Over2000Riders adventure riding group will also be organizing a guided group tour for up to 12 participants in the Bobbio area. According to the group, the route will consist of about 130 kilometers (around 81 miles) of easy terrain, and should take all day. They’ll be running this tour both on April 30 and May 1, so two groups should be arranged. If you want to take this tour, it will cost 70 Euros (about $74). We’ll include the link to the official signup sheet for this tour in our Sources, as well.