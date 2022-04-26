At the end of February, Aprilia officially announced the return of Aprilia Racers Days to American shores in 2022. The new calendar official kicked off on April 12 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas—and it started out with a bang, since Max Biaggi was on hand for a special VIP Riding Experience. The rest of the U.S. dates for Aprilia Racers Days 2022 run through October—but that was the only one featuring instruction from the two-time WSBK champ.

What about Aprilia fans outside the U.S.? In April, 2022, the House of Noale is now answering that question, at least a little bit. If you live in Europe, Aprilia just published its calendar of official Aprilia Racers Days events in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Great Britain. All dates are subject to change closer to the events, but here’s what we know so far.

As with the Aprilia Racers Days events in the U.S., attendees will be able to test the Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Tuono V4 Factory, RS 660, and Tuono 660 Factory on track at each event. Two programs will be available for riders to participate in. Exclusive rides will have an instructor lead the riders around the track for the first lap, showing the perfect lines to take for each circuit. This package also comes with a hospitality box and technical support, so riders can better learn how to set up their bikes and address questions or problems that may arise.

The Riding Academy will see certified instructors take students around on a Basic Course (for newbies) or a Pro Course (for experienced track day riders). Each course will contain a maximum of four students, who will each get six different shifts on track over the course of the riding day. Lunch and rain insurance are also included if you enroll in one of these track days.

If you’re interested, here are the calendars of events, broken down by country:

May 28 and 29, 2022—Vallelunga, Italy

June 15 and 16, 2022—Cremona, Italy

June 29 and 30, 2022—Imola, Italy

July 6 and 7, 2022—Imola, Italy

September 8, 2022—Mugello, Italy

October 13 and 14, 2022—Imola, Italy

April 30, 2022—Circuit Val de Vienne, France

June 12, 2022—Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours, France

August 21, 2022—Circuit d’Ales, France

August 30, 2022—Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France

May 9 and 10, 2022—Hockenheimring, Germany

June 14 and 15, 2022—Nurburgring, Germany

August 12, 13, and 14, 2022—Hockenheimring, Germany

September 12, 2022—Nurburgring, Germany

July 12, 2022—Donington Park, Great Britain

July 25 and 26, 2022—Cadwell Park Circuit, Great Britain

July 15, 16, and 17, 2022—Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

To sign up, or to check for any schedule changes closer to the dates of these events, be sure to check the Aprilia link in our Sources.