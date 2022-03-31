There was a lot of cause for celebration in the Aprilia camp in 2021. The brand’s MotoGP team secured its first podium, introduced the six-race Trofeo Championship, and updated its flagship RSV4 and Tuono V4 platforms. Aprilia’s 2021 All-Stars event was another highlight of the year, with current and former MotoGP riders Aleix Espargaro, Lorenzo Savadori, Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi, and Andrea Iannone attending the private track day.

After such a successful year, the Varese factory will return to the Misano World Circuit for the Aprilia All-Stars bash on May 7, 2022. While Aleix Esparagaro and Lorenzo Savadori will headline the billing once again, Maverick Vinales will also attend the party after joining the Aprilia MotoGP squad late in the 2021 season. So far, the firm has only confirmed current MotoGP riders, but we anticipate MotoGP legends joining in on the fun as well.

Unlike last year’s event, the 2022 Aprilia All-Stars fest will invite spectators back to the Misano World Circuit with free admission. Italian radio stations Radio Deejay and M2O will provide the soundtrack while fans can enjoy dedicated areas for eSports, shopping, and dining. Attendees can also participate in test rides held on local roads and celebrate the Aprilia Tuono’s 20th anniversary at a special installation.

Aprilia will also use the weekend to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of its first Grand Prix World Championship title in the 125cc class in 1992. Additional 125cc and 250cc Grand Prix machines ridden by Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi, and Loris Capirossi will be on display alongside Biaggi’s Superbike World Championship-winning RSV4 bikes. However, Aprilia’s current RS-GP MotoGP prototype will headline the festivities.

With the event only one month away, Aprilia will release a full schedule soon. With the brand’s MotoGP team continuing to progress in the premier race class, Aprilia has a lot of cause for celebration at the 2022 All-Stars event as well.